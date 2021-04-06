Red Sox to wear uniforms that look just like UCLA

The Red Sox on Tuesday showed off some uniforms the team will be wearing at points during this season, and potentially in the future.

Nike signed a 10-year deal to be the uniform supplier of MLB, beginning last year. And in 2021, they’re introducing some of the city uniform concepts we’ve seen in the NBA.

Take a look at these uniforms the UCLA Red Sox showed off:

Representing more than a team. pic.twitter.com/F0yvahwzOd — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 6, 2021

Yeah, looks a lot more like the UCLA Bruins than the Boston Red Sox. Or maybe a Chiquita banana.

The jerseys will first be worn on Patriots Day weekend in Boston. The colors are the traditional colors of the Boston Marathon, which will not be run until October this year.

Leave it to Nike and MLB to ruin one of the most classic uniforms in sports. What’s next, the Yankees in purple and without pinstripes?