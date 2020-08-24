Report: Red Sox have no untouchables ahead of trade deadline

The Boston Red Sox are poised to be one of the clear sellers of the NBA trade deadline.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Red Sox have “no untouchables” on the trade market. The closest is shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who is unlikely to be moved. However, Boston could trade a piece like Jackie Bradley Jr. if they receive a good offer.

The Red Sox also have the likes of Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez, though they seem less likely to get moved.

Bradley appears to be the name to watch. Though he’s hitting just .235 and is not considered much of a hitter, he’s an elite outfielder with 20 home run pop.

The Red Sox are just 9-20, and look ready to throw in the towel. Players have spoken of how difficult it is to enjoy playing right now, and the pitching staff is in shambles. The organization is poised to be a team to watch in the next week as the deadline looms.