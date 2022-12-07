Red Sox sign 3-time All-Star closer

The Boston Red Sox had one of the worst bullpens in baseball last season, and they made another big move to address that need on Wednesday.

Veteran closer Kenley Jansen has agreed to a two-year, $32 million contract with the Red Sox, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Jansen spent the 2022 season with the Atlanta Braves and led the National League with 41 saves. The 35-year-old posted a 3.38 ERA across 65 appearances.

Jansen, 35, was with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the first 12 years of his major league career. He was one of the best closers in baseball during that stretch. His 391 career saves rank eighth all time among MLB pitchers.

Boston’s bullpen ERA last season was 4.59, which was fifth-worst in baseball. They have clearly made improving it a priority, and Jansen should help solidify the back end.

The Red Sox also signed right-handed reliever Chris Martin last week. Martin had a 1.46 ERA in 26 appearances after he was traded from the Chicago Cubs to the Dodgers at the deadline.