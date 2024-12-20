 Skip to main content
Red Sox sign high-upside starting pitcher

December 20, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
A Boston Red Sox hat

Aug 23, 2011; Arlington, TX, USA; Hats and gloves from the Boston Red Sox team near the edge of the dugout before the game against the Texas Rangers at Rangers Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox have added another starting pitcher, though we likely will not see their new addition until the second half of the 2025 season.

Patrick Sandoval agreed to a 2-year, $18.25 million contract with the Red Sox on Friday, according to multiple reports.

Sandoval spent the first six years of his MLB career with the Los Angeles Angels. The left-hander announced in June that he had a torn ulnar collateral ligament and later underwent Tommy John surgery. Sandoval is expected to miss a significant portion of 2025 before making his debut with the Red Sox.

The 28-year-old Sandoval was the Angels’ Opening Day starter last season. He went 2-8 with a 5.08 ERA in 16 starts before undergoing surgery.

Sandoval, who was nontendered by the Angles in November, had a solid stretch from 2021-2023. He went 16-28 with a 3.53 ERA and 373 strikeouts in 380.1 innings during that span.

The Red Sox have placed an emphasis on bolstering their starting rotation this offseason. They did that when they acquired an All-Star pitcher earlier this month, but fans will have to be patient to see if the Sandoval signing pays off.

Boston Red Sox Patrick Sandoval
