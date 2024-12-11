Red Sox acquire All-Star pitcher in trade

The Boston Red Sox have missed out on several top free agents this winter, but they managed to land arguably the best player on the trade market.

The Chicago White Sox have agreed to trade starting pitcher Garrett Crochet to Boston, according to multiple reports. Chicago is getting four prospects in the deal.

White Sox acquiring Garrett Crochet from Red Sox for catcher Kyle Teel, outfielder Braden Montgomery, infielder Chase Meidroth and right-hander Wikelman Gonzalez, sources tell @TheAthletic. First: @byJulianMack — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 11, 2024

Crochet drew interest from several teams. A report earlier this week claimed that two rival teams had been the most aggressive in trying to trade for the left-hander, and the Red Sox were not one of those teams.

The Red Sox were, however, linked to Crochet earlier in the offseason. Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow had said Boston would pursue high-end pitching talent this offseason. The Red Sox watched a top free-agent pitcher sign with the rival New York Yankees on Tuesday, but Boston may have been focused on Crochet all along.

Crochet was one of the lone bright spots on a White Sox team that won just 41 games last season. He went 6-12 with a 3.58 ERA and 209 strikeouts in 32 starts. He was named an All-Star for the first time in his career.

Red Sox fans have been disappointed that the team has not spent more money in free agency, but the Crochet trade should help ease some of those concerns. Crochet has two years of arbitration eligibility remaining, and Boston will likely try to sign him to an extension.