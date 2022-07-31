Report: Red Sox willing to trade top players ahead of deadline

The Boston Red Sox’s season has not gone as well as they hoped, so they seem to be ready to be sellers at the trade deadline.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported on Saturday that Boston is now listening to trade calls about some of their players. Heyman says that J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi and Christian Vazquez are players they are willing to trade.

We recently learned that Xander Bogaerts was told by the team he won’t be traded. Bogaerts can opt out of his contract after the season.

Martinez, Eovaldi and Vazquez all have the same thing in common: they are set to become free agents after the season.

Vazquez is batting .280 this season and is a good option at catcher. Martinez only has nine home runs this season, but he is batting .289 and has the ability to carry a team when he gets hot. Eovaldi is 4-3 with a 4.43 ERA this season. But he is a proven postseason pitcher and could be desirable for a team in the hunt.

Boston entered Saturday 50-52 on the season. They have gone 2-7 since the All-Star break.