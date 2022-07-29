 Skip to main content
Xander Bogaerts reveals what Red Sox told him ahead of trade deadline

July 28, 2022
by Larry Brown
Xander Bogaerts running the bases

Aug 14, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Cleveland Indians during the third inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Xander Bogaerts revealed on Thursday what the Boston Red Sox told him ahead of the trade deadline.

Bogaerts said that the Red Sox assured him he will not be traded. The Red Sox shortstop also said he may have screwed up by making that information known publicly.

Bogaerts has four years left on his 6-year, $120 million deal. But he has the option to terminate his existing contract after the season if he thinks he can sign for more in free agency.

There was some talk that the Red Sox might trade Bogaerts rather than lose him to the opt out and free agency after the season.

Though Bogaerts may be inclined to opt out in search of more money, the Red Sox giving Bogaerts such an assurance could increase their chances of retaining the infielder. At the very least, Bogaerts says the assurance has allowed him to relax.

Perhaps relaxing has allowed Bogaerts to have good results on the field.

Bogaerts went 1-for-2 with a 3-run home run and two walks in the Red Sox’s 4-2 win over Cleveland Thursday. He leads the team with a .318 batting average.

Boston is 50-50 and still seems to regard themselves as in the hunt for a playoff spot.

