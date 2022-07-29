Xander Bogaerts reveals what Red Sox told him ahead of trade deadline

Xander Bogaerts revealed on Thursday what the Boston Red Sox told him ahead of the trade deadline.

Bogaerts said that the Red Sox assured him he will not be traded. The Red Sox shortstop also said he may have screwed up by making that information known publicly.

Xander Bogaerts said he’s been told personally he’s not getting traded and that’s been a bit of a relief. Also said he wasn’t sure if he was supposed to say that and hopes he doesn’t get in trouble. — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) July 29, 2022

Bogaerts has four years left on his 6-year, $120 million deal. But he has the option to terminate his existing contract after the season if he thinks he can sign for more in free agency.

There was some talk that the Red Sox might trade Bogaerts rather than lose him to the opt out and free agency after the season.

Though Bogaerts may be inclined to opt out in search of more money, the Red Sox giving Bogaerts such an assurance could increase their chances of retaining the infielder. At the very least, Bogaerts says the assurance has allowed him to relax.

Bogaerts said he’s been told personally that he won’t be traded. “I don’t know if I’ll get in trouble for saying that,” he said. Said it’s allowed him to relax some. — Julian McWilliams (@byJulianMack) July 29, 2022

Perhaps relaxing has allowed Bogaerts to have good results on the field.

Bogaerts went 1-for-2 with a 3-run home run and two walks in the Red Sox’s 4-2 win over Cleveland Thursday. He leads the team with a .318 batting average.

Boston is 50-50 and still seems to regard themselves as in the hunt for a playoff spot.