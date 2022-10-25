 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, October 25, 2022

Red Sox working toward contract extension with star player?

October 25, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Chaim Bloom on the field

Aug 28, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Chaim Bloom, Chief Baseball Officer of the Boston Red Sox on the field before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox have several key decisions to make this offseason, and one of them is whether to sign Rafael Devers to a contract extension before his last year of arbitration eligibility. According to one report, they are working toward doing just that.

Dominican reporter Yancel Pujols said Monday night that sources told him the Red Sox are working toward a long-term extension with Devers. A senior team executive is said to be in the Dominican Republic this week negotiating with Devers’ representatives.

Several Red Sox beat writers said the report was inaccurate. Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com was told by a source with direct knowledge of the situation that there are currently no active negotiations between the Red Sox and Devers, though the team does want to extend the slugger. Alex Speier of the Boston Globe said the same, but Pujols stood by the report.

As many of his followers pointed out, Pujols seemed to scoop everyone on the Wander Franco contract extension news last year. That gives him credibility in this instance.

Devers, 26, is one of the best hitters in baseball. He batted .295 this season with 27 home runs and 88 RBI. He was named to his second consecutive All-Star team. It is hardly a secret that the Red Sox want to re-sign him. The question is whether they will be able to do that this winter.

Article Tags

Boston Red SoxRafael Devers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus