Red Sox working toward contract extension with star player?

The Boston Red Sox have several key decisions to make this offseason, and one of them is whether to sign Rafael Devers to a contract extension before his last year of arbitration eligibility. According to one report, they are working toward doing just that.

Dominican reporter Yancel Pujols said Monday night that sources told him the Red Sox are working toward a long-term extension with Devers. A senior team executive is said to be in the Dominican Republic this week negotiating with Devers’ representatives.

Sources: The Red Sox are moving to secure Rafael Devers long-term. The ongoing talks with Devers camp are being led by a senior club executive who is currently in the Dominican Republic. Their goal is to sign Devers, who turns 26 today, to an extension for at least 7 seasons. — Yancen Pujols (@YancenPujols) October 25, 2022

Several Red Sox beat writers said the report was inaccurate. Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com was told by a source with direct knowledge of the situation that there are currently no active negotiations between the Red Sox and Devers, though the team does want to extend the slugger. Alex Speier of the Boston Globe said the same, but Pujols stood by the report.

So a top executive will drive more than two hours northeast for just a birthday cake? Cool https://t.co/spfRv9xANI — Yancen Pujols (@YancenPujols) October 25, 2022

As many of his followers pointed out, Pujols seemed to scoop everyone on the Wander Franco contract extension news last year. That gives him credibility in this instance.

Also he’s done it before so there’s that in his favor! pic.twitter.com/ZY1gMwITOO — Nolan Patten (@npatten02) October 25, 2022

Devers, 26, is one of the best hitters in baseball. He batted .295 this season with 27 home runs and 88 RBI. He was named to his second consecutive All-Star team. It is hardly a secret that the Red Sox want to re-sign him. The question is whether they will be able to do that this winter.