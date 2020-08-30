 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, August 29, 2020

Reds ejected after bench-clearing incident with Cubs

August 29, 2020
by Larry Brown

Reds Cubs players

Three members of the Cincinnati Reds were ejected from Saturday’s game against the Chicago Cubs after a bench-clearing incident in the fourth inning.

Adbert Alzolay was pitching in the bottom of the fourth for the Cubs against the Reds and threw a pitch up and in on Shogo Akiyama. Some from the Reds’ bench, like Joey Votto, began yelling out in protest of the pitch.

Reds manager David Bell, as well as Votto and Jesse Winker, were all ejected from the game.

There is some background.

In the top of the fourth, Cubs manager David Ross was ejected after the Reds threw a pitch over Anthony Rizzo’s head.

Rizzo hit two home runs in the Cubs’ 3-0 win over the Reds earlier in the day in the first game of their doubleheader.

In total, five members of the teams were ejected from the second game of the doubleheader as of this story being published.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus