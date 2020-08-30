Reds ejected after bench-clearing incident with Cubs

Three members of the Cincinnati Reds were ejected from Saturday’s game against the Chicago Cubs after a bench-clearing incident in the fourth inning.

Adbert Alzolay was pitching in the bottom of the fourth for the Cubs against the Reds and threw a pitch up and in on Shogo Akiyama. Some from the Reds’ bench, like Joey Votto, began yelling out in protest of the pitch.

The Reds' and Cubs' benches and bullpens have emptied. David Bell, Joey Votto, and Jesse Winker have been ejected. pic.twitter.com/47p6WMqi58 — FOX Sports Cincinnati (@FOXSportsCincy) August 30, 2020

Reds manager David Bell, as well as Votto and Jesse Winker, were all ejected from the game.

There is some background.

In the top of the fourth, Cubs manager David Ross was ejected after the Reds threw a pitch over Anthony Rizzo’s head.

David Ross is ejected for the 1st time as @Cubs mgr after Rizzo almost gets beaned and Rossy took umbrage with both teams being warned.#GoCubsGo pic.twitter.com/ufAEvqjlMX — Billy Krumb (@ClubhouseCancer) August 30, 2020

Rizzo hit two home runs in the Cubs’ 3-0 win over the Reds earlier in the day in the first game of their doubleheader.

In total, five members of the teams were ejected from the second game of the doubleheader as of this story being published.