Reds Hall of Fame pitcher dies at age 73

February 14, 2024
by Darryn Albert
A Cincinnati Reds hat

The Reds wear special hats for the 4th of July Weekend during the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, July 2, 2021. An RBI double scoring two runs off the bat of Joey Votto secured the win for the Reds. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

A key member of the 1970s Cincinnati Reds dynasty has died this week.

The Reds announced on Wednesday that former lefty pitcher Don Gullett has died at the age of 73. No cause of death was given.

Gullett pitched for the Reds from 1970-76. He was on the pitching staff for Cincinnati’s back-to-back World Series victories in 1975 and 1976 and also posted multiple top-seven Cy Young finishes as a Red. The team would win four pennants and have six 95-plus-win seasons during Gullett’s time there.

After leaving Cincinnati as a free agent, Gullett then won two more World Series rings as a member of the New York Yankees in 1977 and 1978 (though he was injured for their 1978 run and didn’t pitch at all in the playoffs). He retired after the 1978 season with a 109-50 career record and a 3.11 ERA.

In the 1990s, Gullett returned to the Reds as their pitching coach. He served in that position for over a decade (from 1993-2005) and was inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame in 2002.

