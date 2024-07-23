Reds All-Star pitcher makes epic behind-the-back play

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene on Monday made a bid for the smoothest play of the year.

Greene was on the mound opposite the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. With one out in the bottom of the 1st, the 24-year-old faced off against Braves infielder Nacho Alvarez Jr. The Braves youngster bounced Greene’s 87-mph slider back toward the mound.

Greene flashed his fielding ability by making an awesome behind-the-back grab with his glove. The Reds pitcher then nonchalantly took a few steps toward first base before tossing the ball to Spencer Steer for the out.

Hunter Greene made this behind-the-back grab look so effortless 🎨🤌 (via @Reds) pic.twitter.com/Zk5TsjqxfQ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 22, 2024

The third-year pro doesn’t have a Gold Glove just yet. But perhaps he’ll get some consideration at season’s end if he keeps making plays like that.

Greene has a 100% fielding percentage over the last two seasons with just one career error back in 2022.

Greene is pretty good at inducing outs the way pitchers usually do too. He entered Monday’s contest with a 3.34 ERA with a WHIP of 1.12.

The hard-throwing righty earned his first All-Star nod earlier this year.