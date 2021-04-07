 Skip to main content
Reds’ Jonathan India drilled in head with 94-mph fastball

April 7, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Jonathan India hit in head

Cincinnati Reds rookie Jonathan India is off to a scorching start in his first MLB season, but the third baseman had what will hopefully be the most frightening moment of his career on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Chad Kuhl drilled India in the head with a 94-mph fastball in the bottom of the third inning. India laid motionless on the ground for a few seconds, but fortunately he popped up and was able to shake it off. He remained in the game.

The location of the pitch was clearly unintentional. Kuhl immediately crouched down and looked extremely concerned for India’s well-being. Luckily, everything turned out fine.

We’ve seen players in the past end up in much worse shape after being hit above the shoulders with a pitch. We’re certainly glad that was not the case with India.

India entered Wednesday’s game batting .476 with seven RBI in five games.

