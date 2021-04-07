Reds’ Jonathan India drilled in head with 94-mph fastball

Cincinnati Reds rookie Jonathan India is off to a scorching start in his first MLB season, but the third baseman had what will hopefully be the most frightening moment of his career on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Chad Kuhl drilled India in the head with a 94-mph fastball in the bottom of the third inning. India laid motionless on the ground for a few seconds, but fortunately he popped up and was able to shake it off. He remained in the game.

Jonathan India gets hit in the head by a pitch. Luckily, he stayed in the game and looks to be ok. pic.twitter.com/K4yqDedsgT — Alex Fast (@AlexFast8) April 7, 2021

The location of the pitch was clearly unintentional. Kuhl immediately crouched down and looked extremely concerned for India’s well-being. Luckily, everything turned out fine.

We’ve seen players in the past end up in much worse shape after being hit above the shoulders with a pitch. We’re certainly glad that was not the case with India.

India entered Wednesday’s game batting .476 with seven RBI in five games.