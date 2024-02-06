 Skip to main content
Reds’ new signing goes viral for his incredible name

February 6, 2024
by Darryn Albert
A Cincinnati Reds hat

The Reds wear special hats for the 4th of July Weekend during the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, July 2, 2021. An RBI double scoring two runs off the bat of Joey Votto secured the win for the Reds. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Cincinnati Reds have signed a guy who sounds like he was just born to play baseball.

Cincinnati made a notable international signing this week, agreeing to terms with infielder Ichiro Cano. The 18-year-old Cano is a Baja California native and graduated from Academia Beisbol Alfredo Harp (a popular baseball academy in Mexico that produced MLBers like Giovanny Gallegos, Julio Urias, Isaac Paredes, and Victor Gonzalez).

Much of the attention though went straight to Cano’s incredible baseball name. It gets even better too as it was revealed that Cano’s full name is Ichiro Cano Hernandez (though he appears to go by just Ichiro Cano).

The memes quickly ensued as fans could not get over Cano’s name. Many joked that it was a combination of Ichiro Suzuki, Robinson Cano, and Felix Hernandez and that the Seattle Mariners had to find a way to acquire him.

Here were some of the posts on X about Cano.

“Cano” and “Hernandez” are probably just a matter of happenstance here since those are fairly common names in the Latin world. But with Ichiro Suzuki making his MLB debut in 2001, he may have had an influence on Cano’s parents (Cano was born in 2005).

Cano is a switch-hitter who plays both shortstop and third base and hit .250 during limited run in the Mexican League last season. But for now, we can lump him into the category of the generational baseball names we’ve seen this MLB offseason.

