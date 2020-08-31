Reds trade for Archie Bradley, Brian Goodwin before deadline

The Cincinnati Reds were quite busy just before Monday’s MLB trade deadline.

The Reds made a pair of trades just before the 4 p.m. ET deadline. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, they acquired outfielder Brian Goodman from the Angels, and also added reliever Archie Bradley from Arizona.

Goodwin is a solid, athletic left-handed hitting outfielder. Last season, he hit .262 with 17 home runs. He is hitting .242 this season, but with a solid .330 OBP. He can play all three outfield positions, and is under team control through 2022.

The Bradley acquisition may prove the bigger move. He’s never matched his 2017 season that saw him post a 1.73 ERA. He’s still a solid reliever with closing experience, as he saved 18 games for Arizona in 2019. He is under team control through 2021.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Reds did not part with any top prospects to land Bradley.

Utilityman Josh Van Meter and outfielder Stuart Fairchild are headed to the Diamondbacks for Archie Bradley, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 31, 2020

The Reds made big moves last year to set themselves up for contention in 2020. At 15-19, they have been disappointing, and there has even been speculation they might consider selling. Instead, they’re clearly going in the opposite direction.