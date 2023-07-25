Report: Reds ready to trade former Rookie of the Year

The Cincinnati Reds may be ready to trade a recent Rookie of the Year winner ahead of this year’s deadline.

MLB.com reporter Mark Feinsand reported on Monday that the Reds have told other teams they are willing to trade Jonathan India. The Reds would deal India in order to add some pitching in return, according to Feinsand.

The Reds have told other teams they are willing to trade 2021 NL ROY Jonathan India for young, controllable starting pitching, per sources. Cincinnati has a glut of young infielders (Steer, De La Cruz, McLain, Encarnacion-Strand) with more on the way (Marte, Arroyo, Collier). — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 24, 2023

The Reds have an excess amount of infielders ever since calling up top prospect Elly De La Cruz.

In addition to De La Cruz and India, the Reds also have Matt McClain, Spencer Steer and Christian Encarnacion-Strand. Nick Senzel and Kevin Newman provide additional depth in the infield.

The Reds also have top prospects in the infield, such as Noelvi Marte, Edwin Arroyo and Cam Collier. All three players typically play on the left side of the infield. They are regarded as among the Reds’ best infield prospects now that De La Cruz has been called up.

India was the No. 5 overall pick by Cincinnati out of Florida in 2018. The 26-year-old played 150 games in 2021 and batted .269 with 34 doubles, 21 home runs and an .835 OPS. He won the NL Rookie of the Year award that season. This season, India is batting .251 with a .749 OPS while playing mostly second base.