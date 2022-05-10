Reds already willing to trade their best pitchers?

The Cincinnati Reds are so bad this season that they may already be ready to have a fire sale.

The Reds entered Monday 5-23 and are on pace for a historically-bad season.

The team spent the offseason dismantling the roster, but they still have two pitchers who might interest other teams: Tyler Mahle and Luis Castillo.

Veteran MLB reporter Peter Gammons reported on Monday that the Reds are already willing to listen to trade offers for both pitchers.

Mahle is off to an awful start this season and 1-4 with a 6.46 ERA. Last season he went 13-6 with a 3.75 ERA in 180 innings. Some teams might have interest in the 30-year-old if they think they can get him back to last year’s form.

Castillo was activated off the injured list to make his season debut on Monday. The 29-year-old has a career 3.72 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per 9 innings.

The Reds shouldn’t get rid of either player too quickly. They need to get to a place of semi-respectability before stripping the team down even more.