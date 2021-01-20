Report: Dodgers keeping close eye on Trevor Bauer

The Los Angeles Dodgers are projected to have the highest payroll in baseball in 2021, but that does not mean they are opposed to spending big this offseason.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on Wednesday that the Dodgers are closely monitoring the market for starting pitcher Trevor Bauer. While they have other needs to fill outside their starting rotation, the defending World Series champions could be interested in Bauer at the right price.

What would that price be? As ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez notes, Mookie Betts is the only player on L.A.’s roster who is under contract beyond the 2022 season. The Dodgers will have to spend big to keep Cody Bellinger and Walker Buehler by then, but it’s possible they could have interest in a shorter deal at a high average annual value for Bauer.

Bauer is the top free agent remaining on the market. He said over a year ago that he will only sign one-year deals throughout his career, so he may be open to a short-term contract.

A recent report claimed Bauer is seeking an enormous contract, though the right-hander and his agent angrily shot down the information on Twitter.

Bauer would obviously solidify the Dodgers’ spot as the team to beat in the National League. He’s coming off a Cy Young season in which he went 5-4 with a 1.73 ERA and 100 strikeouts in just 73 innings.