Here is how much money Trevor Bauer reportedly wants in free agency

Trevor Bauer is considered the top free agent on the market this offseason, and his asking price is said to be very high.

MLB reporter Jon Heyman said on Twitter Tuesday that a team interested in Bauer suggests the pitcher is looking for a five or six-year deal. Bauer reportedly is seeking $36 to $40 million per season.

Interested teams suggest Trevor Bauer seeks a 5- or 6-year deal for $36M to $40M (about $200M). Bauer is coming off a brilliant Cy Young season but the star market is slow. The record AAV is $36M by Bauer’s UCLA teammate Gerrit Cole. Agent Rachel Luba declines comment on talks. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 30, 2020

A 5-year deal at $36 million per season would be $180 million. If he were to get six years at $40 million per season, that would be $240 million. Gerrit Cole, who signed 9-year, $324 million deal with the Yankees last season, set the record with an average of $36 million per season.

Bauer has said throughout his career that he would only sign one-year deals, but that plan appears to have changed.

Bauer’s reported asking price could explain why the San Diego Padres beefed up their rotation with some big trades rather than a major signing.