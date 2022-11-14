Report provides update on Zack Greinke’s MLB future

Zack Greinke appears to be going Vince Carter “I got one more in me” mode.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Sunday that he is hearing the Kansas City Royals would like to bring back the former AL Cy Young winner Greinke. Heyman further adds that the interest sounds “very much mutual.”

Greinke returned to the Royals, the team he began his MLB career with, last season. He went 4-9 with a 3.68 ERA in 26 total starts for them. But Greinke turned 39 last month and is now a free agent, leading to some speculation that he might be calling it quits.

Nevertheless, it sounds like returning for his 20th MLB season is a very real possibility for Greinke. The Royals also just hired a new manager who is somewhat of a Greinke contemporary.