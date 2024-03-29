Rhys Hoskins has mocking gesture for Mets after controversial slide

Things got heated between the Milwaukee Brewers and New York Mets on Opening Day.

Friday’s game got controversial in the top of the eighth inning when Milwaukee’s Rhys Hoskins slid hard into Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil. McNeil took offense to the slide, clearly feeling it was late and dangerous, and both benches cleared.

Benches clear in the Mets-Brewers game after Jeff McNeil got upset at Rhys Hoskins’ slide into second pic.twitter.com/1BPBs9Wers — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 29, 2024

Nothing serious happened, but McNeil still did a lot of yelling toward Hoskins. Unimpressed, Hoskins rather pointedly made a crying gesture toward McNeil, which continued even after he had gone into the dugout.

Rhys Hoskins hits McNeil with the waaaaa 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pA0g8I7OV0 — Ryan Bloomfield (@RyanBHQ) March 29, 2024

I'm no lip-reader but I would venture to guess Rhys Hoskins called Jeff McNeil a crybaby here. pic.twitter.com/GQ3ZhVbZsf — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) March 29, 2024

Nobody was ejected, and umpires determined there was no violation of the slide rule upon review. Still, the whole incident wound up being pretty funny, if only because of Hoskins’ theatrics.

Hoskins and the Mets do have history, though this did not seem related to that. Ultimately, this was a hard but legal slide that McNeil took exception to, and Hoskins found that ridiculous.

The Brewers wound up winning the game 3-1, with the Mets being held to just one hit.