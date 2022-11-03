 Skip to main content
Rhys Hoskins’ wife Jayme buys 100 beers for Phillies fans at Game 4

November 2, 2022
by Larry Brown
Rhys Hoskins and his wife

Rhys Hoskins’ wife is one of the most popular figures in Philadelphia at the moment.

Jayme Hoskins received positive attention after she bought 50 beers for fans during Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park. She bought the beers during the fifth inning and handed them out to fans at the game.

On Wednesday, Hoskins repeated the action. She reportedly bought 100 beers before the game for Phillies fans.

FOX reporter Tom Verducci reported during Game 4 that Jayme had plans to buy more beers for fans during the fifth inning.

Unfortunately for the Phillies, the fifth inning didn’t go so well for them. They allowed five runs in the top of the inning and then remained hitless in the bottom, closing the inning down 5-0.

The Phillies dominated in Game 3 of the series, winning 7-0.

Jayme HoskinsMLB Playoffs 2022Rhys Hoskins
