Rhys Hoskins’ wife goes viral for cool gesture to Phillies fans

November 1, 2022
by Larry Brown
Rhys Hoskins and his wife

Rhys Hoskins’ wife went viral on Tuesday night for her cool gesture for Philadelphia Phillies fans.

Hoskins’ wife Jayme was spotted buying a bunch of beers during Game 3 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park.

Hoskins bought 50 beers in total and distributed them to some Phillies fans at the game.

Usually a limit is placed on how many beers one fan can purchase. Someone asked Jayme how she was able to skirt the rule to purchase 50.

“You gotta know a guy,” she said.

As the wife of the Phillies’ first baseman, she would definitely have connections.

Hoskins says she is planning to buy and distribute 50 more beers in Game 4 on Wednesday.

As long as the Phillies keep winning, there will be plenty of beers to go around for everyone.

The Phillies won the game 7-0 and lead the series 2-1.

