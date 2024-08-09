44-year-old Rich Hill drawing interest from one AL playoff team

Rich Hill may indeed be getting one last dance in the majors.

Dan Hayes of The Athletic reported on Friday that the Minnesota Twins are in contact with the veteran left-hander Hill. At 44 years old and looking to make an MLB comeback, Hill threw for scouts on Friday and is hoping to pitch for a contender down the stretch, Hayes adds.

Hill, who has already pitched 19 MLB seasons, took the first half of 2024 off in order to coach his son’s Little League team. But he was reported late last month to be on the comeback trail and was linked to two other contending teams at the time (though it remains unclear if anything has progressed on those fronts).

The Twins, who are 64-50 this season and currently occupy the second AL Wild Card spot, are one of the 13 MLB teams that Hill already pitched for in his MLB career. Hill was with Minnesota for the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, making eight starts and going 2-2 with a 3.03 ERA. Though Hill might not be anything more than a low-upside situational arm at this point, the Twins currently have starting pitchers Joe Ryan and Chris Paddack on the injured list and could use the help right now.