44-year-old Rich Hill is trying to make an MLB comeback

19-year MLB veteran Rich Hill looked like he might be done pitching, but the 44-year-old is now eyeing an MLB comeback.

Hill is hoping to return down the stretch run for what would be a 20th MLB season, according to Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe. Hill has already received some interest from the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers.

As easy as it is to look at Hill’s age and be dismissive, it is easy to see why some teams would still be interested in him. The lefty posted a 5.41 ERA last season, but has been effective at times in recent years and could probably help fortify a bullpen. He turned down opportunities to join a team at the start of the season, wanting to spend time coaching his son in Little League, but left the door open to an eventual return.

Hill has over 1,400 MLB innings to his name and has spent time with 13 different teams. He could potentially make it 14, though he has already played for the Dodgers.