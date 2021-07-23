Rich Hill traded to Mets from Rays

The New York Mets are looking to hold onto first place in the NL East, and they made a move on Friday to bolster their rotation for the stretch run.

The Mets agreed to a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays to acquire veteran left-hander Rich Hill, as first reported by Fansided’s Robert Murray. New York is sending reliever Tommy Hunter and minor league catcher Matt Dyer to the Rays in the trade.

Hill has been as solid as expected for the Rays this season. The 41-year-old has a record of 6-4 and an ERA of 3.87 in 19 starts, which is already the most he has made in any season since 2018.

The Rays recently took on a significant amount of money when they acquired slugger Nelson Cruz in a trade, so the Hill deal gives them some financial relief. Hill signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with Tampa Bay before the season.

Hill should be a reliable addition to the Mets’ starting rotation.