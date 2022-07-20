Rival star tried hard to recruit Juan Soto at All-Star Game

One MLB star saw his shot at the All-Star Game and took it.

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Santiago Espinal, an American League All-Star this season, reportedly attempted to recruit Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto during the festivities this week. After Tuesday’s All-Star Game, Espinal was overheard telling his fellow Dominican Soto, “Come on over with us. You’d look better in blue,” per Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun.

Soto, still just 23, now stunningly appears to be on the trade block. After Soto turned down a titanic 15-year, $440 million extension offer from the Nationals, the relationship between the two sides is quickly deteriorating. Thus, opposing teams have begun to put feelers for Soto.

While it will likely take an arm and two legs to land Soto, the Jays seem to be in a good position. They currently have several top 100-ranked prospects, including catcher Gabriel Moreno (No. 6) and infielder Orelvis Martinez (No. 36). Toronto can also give Soto an opportuity to compete for a World Series for many years to come next to Espinal (27) and his fellow All-Stars Alek Manoah (24), Alejandro Kirk (23), and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (23). Nevertheless, there seem to be bigger fish out there lurking for Soto, including in the Jays’ own division.