Rob Manfred considering much-needed change to MLB All-Star Game

July 18, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Rob Manfred at a press conference

Feb 17, 2019; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; MLB commissioner Rob Manfred addresses representatives from the grapefruit league during the annual spring training media day at Hilton in West Palm Beach. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

MLB fans might finally get their wish with the uniforms at next year’s All-Star Game.

For a fourth consecutive year, players and coaches at the All-Star Game on Tuesday night wore generic National League and American League uniforms. That is how the uniforms have been since 2021, though most fans agreed that the threads were more hideous than ever this year.

Prior to 2021, players simply wore the appropriate home or away uniform of the team for which they play. For example, Derek Jeter wore the famous white New York Yankees pinstripes uniform when the American League was the host team.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has maintained that he prefers to have players wear jerseys that are specific to the All-Star Game. However, Manfred acknowledged this week that a change could be necessary since so many people — including players — prefer the traditional look.

“I am aware of the sentiment and I do know why people kind of like that tradition,” Manfred said Tuesday. “There will be conversations about that.”

MLB first introduced All-Star Game jerseys in 1997, but players only wore them during the workout day and the Home Run Derby. That changed when MLB signed a new uniform partnership deal with Nike and Fanatics in 2020. The goal has been to bring in more revenue, of course, but even Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper said he would prefer to go back to traditional uniforms.

With how unpopular the uniforms were at this year’s All-Star Game, Manfred may finally feel that his hand has been forced.

