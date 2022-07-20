 Skip to main content
Rob Manfred ripped over All-Star Game uniforms comment

July 20, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Rob Manfred at a press conference

Feb 17, 2019; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; MLB commissioner Rob Manfred addresses representatives from the grapefruit league during the annual spring training media day at Hilton in West Palm Beach. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Many MLB fans were once again upset over the uniforms at the All-Star Game on Tuesday night, but commissioner Rob Manfred remains quite pleased with the change.

For the second consecutive year, players wore uniforms that were specific to the All-Star Game rather than wearing the appropriate home or away uniform of the team they play for. The National League, which was the home team, wore white jerseys with their team’s name in gold letters on the front and their last name on the back. The American League wore charcoal grey.

Manfred was asked about the uniforms prior to the game. He said he personally did not like when players wore all different uniforms during the All-Star Game.

The uniforms are all about the money, of course. Manfred can pretend he likes the new look better, but all that matters is revenue. Many fans were quick to bash the commissioner over his comment.

Individual team jerseys are not coming back anytime soon. Manfred added that sponsorship logo patches will also be added next year, calling it a revenue source that is “impossible for the sport to ignore over the long haul.”

Nike took over as MLB’s official jersey provider in 2020. That has led to several unique new looks, many of which have been shredded by fans. It seems like the majority want individual team jerseys to return to the All-Star Game, but Manfred will likely continue to ignore that.

