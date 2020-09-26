Rob Manfred pushing for Blue Jays to play in Toronto in 2021

It’s not clear if the Toronto Blue Jays will be able to return to their home city in 2021. Major League Baseball is prepared to do whatever it takes to bring that about.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said he’s hopeful of convincing the Canadian government that it will be safe for the Blue Jays to play games in Toronto even if restrictions continue into 2021.

“The one thing I can say is that we will do everything humanly possible to convince the government that the Blue Jays should play in Toronto next year,” Manfred told Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.

It’s a question that likely won’t be answered for a while. It largely depends on where the pandemic stands early next year. The Canadian government cited travel from high-risk areas as the major factor behind keeping the team from playing in Toronto in 2020. That will likely have to change before the Blue Jays are allowed to play home games. Either that, or both the government and the league will have to explore creative options to make things work.