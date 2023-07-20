Rob Manfred expected to be re-elected as commissioner

Rob Manfred may not be particularly popular among MLB fans, but the owners are certainly happy with the job he is doing.

Manfred is facing a re-election vote as commissioner next week and is expected to easily receive the necessary support, according to Evan Drellich and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Manfred needs the backing of a majority of the league’s 30 owners, and one source described his re-election as a “foregone conclusion.”

Manfred’s current contract runs through January of 2025. His last two terms have been for five years, and if that precedent remains in place, he would be set to remain as commissioner until 2030.

Ultimately, this is no surprise. Manfred has alienated many fans with some of his public statements over the years, but for owners, the finances are most important. With revenues and attendance up, there was little doubt about him getting another term as long as he wanted one.