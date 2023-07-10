MLB Draft attendees booed Rob Manfred so hard

In general, it is standard operating procedure for fans to boo the league commissioner at the annual draft. The fans in Seattle, however, went a little bit harder than most when it came to booing Rob Manfred.

Manfred took on the customary role of announcing the first-round picks on Sunday at the MLB Draft, and was steadily booed throughout the evening. However, he took some real heat when announcing the final pick of the first round. In fact, the boos were so loud, Manfred actually struggled to be heard over them when announcing the pick.

Here’s the video of Manfred not being able to speak over the boos pic.twitter.com/O2E6eTDxk2 — Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) July 10, 2023

There are a couple of reasons for this reaction. First, this was the last chance the fans would have to boo Manfred, as he turned the draft over to MLB senior vice president Raul Ibanez — a former Mariners player — for the compensatory portion of the first round. Second, Manfred was announcing the selection made by the Houston Astros, the Mariners’ AL West rival and a team still widely reviled by fans over their 2017 sign-stealing scandal.

The biggest reason, however, is Manfred himself, who has made himself an unsympathetic figure to many. He has alienated fans with certain remarks, was panned his handling of the Astros’ scandal, and did himself no favors during the lockout that delayed the start of the 2022 season. Manfred’s public persona is such that some have genuinely questioned whether he even enjoys the sport he runs.

There is nothing unusual about commissioners getting booed. Roger Goodell has even openly embraced it. Manfred looked a little flustered here, though, and with that kind of heat, you can’t blame him.