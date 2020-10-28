 Skip to main content
This may explain why Rob Manfred was slurring speech after game

October 27, 2020
by Larry Brown

Those watching the postgame show after the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game 6 to win the World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Tuesday night likely heard MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred slurring his speech and sounding weird.

Here is how Manfred sounded:

Manfred has never been known to have speech problems, so many people were wondering what was going on.

Some TV reporters who have experience being on air for such situations explained what they thought was the reason. They believe that Manfred was thrown off by an echo from wearing an earpiece while his voice was going out over the PA.

Manfred’s speech was anything but smooth. He was speaking like he definitely had some interference.

Manfred should also expect to answer lots of questions about Justin Turner joining the Dodgers for the postgame celebration.

