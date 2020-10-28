This may explain why Rob Manfred was slurring speech after game

Those watching the postgame show after the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game 6 to win the World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Tuesday night likely heard MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred slurring his speech and sounding weird.

Here is how Manfred sounded:

So Rob Manfred just straight up ignored answering how Justin Turner was able to play tonight despite not having his test results. Also, is Rob Manfred OK? pic.twitter.com/NUrba9MKgJ — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) October 28, 2020

Manfred has never been known to have speech problems, so many people were wondering what was going on.

Some TV reporters who have experience being on air for such situations explained what they thought was the reason. They believe that Manfred was thrown off by an echo from wearing an earpiece while his voice was going out over the PA.

For those asking- Manfred likely had the awful earpiece/PA echo, where if you still have the broadcast earpiece on and your voice is on the PA it will create a horrible echo in your ear and cause real problems speaking. — Leila Rahimi (@leilarahimi) October 28, 2020

If I had to guess, he’s never worn an IFB before….the feedback can be unsettling and distracting…totally guessing here but that’s what looks like is slowing him down here, seriously https://t.co/fKiuzSQ4ld — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) October 28, 2020

Manfred’s speech was anything but smooth. He was speaking like he definitely had some interference.

Manfred should also expect to answer lots of questions about Justin Turner joining the Dodgers for the postgame celebration.