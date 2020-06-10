Rob Manfred says there will be baseball this year 100 percent

Even though MLB and the players union continue to squabble over financial terms for the 2020 season, commissioner Rob Manfred still has confidence that there will be a season.

Manfred said during an interview on MLB Network Wednesday that there will be baseball and he is 100 percent certain of that.

Manfred: "We're going to play baseball in 2020, 100 percent." — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) June 10, 2020

The biggest hurdle preventing a deal remains MLB’s insistence that players take less than the full prorated amount of their salaries to account for the lack of fans, while the players are pushing for the full amount.

Rob Manfred on MLB Network: Owners will make a proposal "in the players' direction" shortly. Still hopes players will "get off the 100% salary demand." — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) June 10, 2020

This is generally how the negotiation process works – each side starts with offers at different extremes and then they tend to meet close to the middle. MLB is planning to submit a counterproposal to the MLBPA (here was the union’s proposal).

Though they have not agreed on financial terms, the two sides are close on health and safety protocol.

Manfred: "The best thing for our sport is to reach a negotiated agreement." He says both sides are "very, very close" on health and safety protocol. — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) June 10, 2020

MLB is looking for an expanded postseason and shorter first round of the playoffs this year.