Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Rob Manfred says there will be baseball this year 100 percent

June 10, 2020
by Larry Brown

Rob Manfred

Even though MLB and the players union continue to squabble over financial terms for the 2020 season, commissioner Rob Manfred still has confidence that there will be a season.

Manfred said during an interview on MLB Network Wednesday that there will be baseball and he is 100 percent certain of that.

The biggest hurdle preventing a deal remains MLB’s insistence that players take less than the full prorated amount of their salaries to account for the lack of fans, while the players are pushing for the full amount.

This is generally how the negotiation process works – each side starts with offers at different extremes and then they tend to meet close to the middle. MLB is planning to submit a counterproposal to the MLBPA (here was the union’s proposal).

Though they have not agreed on financial terms, the two sides are close on health and safety protocol.

MLB is looking for an expanded postseason and shorter first round of the playoffs this year.

