Rocco Baldelli shows his dedication to Twins in fitting way

Rocco Baldelli truly does have Twins in his DNA.

Baldelli, who has been the manager of the Twins since 2019, had some big news to share this week. His wife Allie announced in an Instagram post that she and Rocco are expecting twin boys in September.

That’s right, the manager of the Twins is having twins.

Rocco and Allie also have a daughter together, 2-year-old Louisa. As you can see, they made the toddler part of their big pregnancy announcement.

Baldelli, a former MLB outfielder, is in his fifth year as manager of the Twins. The team won the division and then lost in the ALDS in his first two seasons in 2019 and 2020. Minnesota entered Friday with a record of 26-24 and in first place in the AL Central.

No matter what happens the rest of the way, Baldelli’s most challenging job managing twins will begin in September.