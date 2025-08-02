Rockies complete one of the most insane comebacks in MLB history

The Colorado Rockies proved Friday that an MLB game is never truly over until it’s over.

The Rockies dug themselves into a massive hole early against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field in Denver, Colo. Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela failed to get past the first inning as the Pirates stormed out to a 9-0 lead.

Under normal circumstances, a nine-run deficit is an automatic loss for most teams. The Rockies also had to go right to their bullpen before even making it to the second inning. But Friday’s Rockies-Pirates game was anything but normal.

Colorado’s offense eventually got going to the tune of 10 runs over the first five innings. But Pittsburgh also plated seven more runs to keep the home team at arm’s length.

The Pirates had a 16-10 lead into the eighth and were still sitting pretty with a 16-12 lead heading into the bottom of the ninth. However, a four-run lead is never safe at Coors Field.

The Rockies trailed just 16-15 when Brenton Doyle came up to the plate with one out and a man on first. The Colorado center fielder smashed an inside slider into a sea of frenzied Rockies fans sitting in left field.

Doyle had himself a night. He went 4-for-5 and drove in two runs, which proved to be the most decisive of the game.

The Rockies became the first team since the Cleveland Indians in 2006 to allow nine runs in the first inning and still win the game. The game’s win probability chart measured the near impossibility of the Rockies’ comeback.

The Rockies became the first team since the Cleveland Indians in 2006 to allow nine runs in the first inning and still win the game.

Colorado owns the worst record in the majors by a wide margin and has struggled to keep Rockies fans interested during a brutal 2025 season. Friday’s win at least gave fans a reprieve from all the losing.

Rockies fans had the exact opposite experience that Yankees fans had heading into the weekend.