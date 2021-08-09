Rockies say fan was shouting team mascot’s name, not N-word

A fan at Coors Field during Sunday’s game between the Colorado Rockies and Miami Marlins appeared to yell a racial slur, but the Rockies now say the situation was actually a misunderstanding.

Lewis Brinson, who is black, was batting in the top of the ninth inning when microphones appeared to capture the audio of a fan shouting the N-word twice. However, someone noticed that the shouting looked like it came from a fan who was sitting behind home plate and motioning toward Colorado’s team mascot, whose name is “Dinger.” You can see the video below:

if you look closely he was trying to get the attention of “Dinger” the Rockies mascot. pic.twitter.com/kVB8RVByXW — rhysta (@vrhysta) August 9, 2021

Here’s the original clip that circulated:

*FOUL LANGUAGE WARNING* Absolutely despicable, like a scene from "42" except we're 75 years in the future and still dealing with the same issues. https://t.co/SF0IaQcqLG pic.twitter.com/wFcUzl6BWC — Major League GIFs (@MajorLeagueGIFs) August 8, 2021

While it sounded like the fan yelled the N-word, the Rockies investigated the incident and determined that he did not. They were able to identify the microphone that picked up the audio and confirm that the fan was shouting “Dinger.” Brinson also said he did not hear a racial slur, nor did anyone else on the field.

NEW: The Rockies tell me last night’s incident was a fan shouting to get the attention of the Rockies mascot Dinger, not a racial slur. The Rockies have spoken to the fan who confirms this is the case. They’ve also reviewed video from the local broadcast. #9News — Steve Staeger (@SteveStaeger) August 9, 2021

The Rockies issued a statement after the game saying they were “disgusted at the racial slur by a fan directed at the Marlins’ Lewis Brinson.” Fortunately, that didn’t actually happen.