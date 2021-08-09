 Skip to main content
Monday, August 9, 2021

Rockies say fan was shouting team mascot’s name, not N-word

August 9, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

A fan at Coors Field during Sunday’s game between the Colorado Rockies and Miami Marlins appeared to yell a racial slur, but the Rockies now say the situation was actually a misunderstanding.

Lewis Brinson, who is black, was batting in the top of the ninth inning when microphones appeared to capture the audio of a fan shouting the N-word twice. However, someone noticed that the shouting looked like it came from a fan who was sitting behind home plate and motioning toward Colorado’s team mascot, whose name is “Dinger.” You can see the video below:

Here’s the original clip that circulated:

While it sounded like the fan yelled the N-word, the Rockies investigated the incident and determined that he did not. They were able to identify the microphone that picked up the audio and confirm that the fan was shouting “Dinger.” Brinson also said he did not hear a racial slur, nor did anyone else on the field.

The Rockies issued a statement after the game saying they were “disgusted at the racial slur by a fan directed at the Marlins’ Lewis Brinson.” Fortunately, that didn’t actually happen.

