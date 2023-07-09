Rockies’ Kyle Freeland in agony after suffering shoulder injury

Kyle Freeland had to be helped off the field after suffering a shoulder injury during Sunday’s game between his Colorado Rockies and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.

Freeland was pitching well and had only allowed one run as of the seventh inning. His Rockies were down 1-0 in the bottom of the seventh and there was one out with a runner on first and Brett Wisely at the plate. Wisely bunted between first and second, so Freeland went to field the ball. He went to the ground to field it and after grabbing the ball, he tried to push himself up but experienced pain in his right shoulder.

Terrible scene in San Francisco – Kyle Freeland landed on his right should trying to field a bunt vs the Giants. He was in extreme pain and left the game. No report on injury yet. Giants lead #Rockies 1-0 in the 7th. @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/1x8olIyUdP — Lionel Bienvenu (@lionelbienvenu) July 9, 2023

Wisely was able to reach base as Freeland struggled with what appeared to be a shoulder injury.

The southpaw was helped off the field by some trainers.

Kyle Freeland exited the game with the help of trainers after a scary looking shoulder injury pic.twitter.com/MEg9GT41KY — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 9, 2023

Freeland was relieved by Justin Lawrence, who finished out the 1-0 defeat.

Adding insult to the injury, Freeland took the loss and is now 4-10 with a 4.72 ERA. Rockies fans are awaiting further news regarding the pitcher’s status.