Rockies pitcher goes viral for his reaction to Shohei Ohtani home run

Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland went viral for his reaction to a home run he allowed to Shohei Ohtani on Friday night.

Ohtani and Mike Trout went back-to-back off Freeland in the top of the fifth inning of the Rockies’ 7-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani led off the inning by pulling an inside pitch over the fence in right-center field at Coors Field.

Freeland couldn’t believe that Ohtani a) swung at the pitch and b) hit it out of the park.

A replay of the home run showed Freeland saying “how the f— did you hit that?” after allowing the hit to Ohtani.

As if Freeland didn’t already feel badly enough about the Ohtani home run, Trout also homered on a 2-1 pitch. That put the Angels up 4-2, but Colorado came back to win the game and give Freeland a no-decision.

Freeland wasn’t shy about his reaction. He had more of the same to say during an interview after the game.

“The pitch that Ohtani hit is a pitch that there’s only one human being on this planet that has any business swinging at that pitch and that’s him.” ~Kyle Freeland on Shohei’s 25th home run this season and 200th as a professional pic.twitter.com/uy5fGzmAYv — Patrick Lyons (@PatrickDLyons) June 24, 2023

“You gotta be very careful with those two guys. They’re two of the very best in the game. The pitch Ohtani hit is a pitch that there’s only one human being on this planet that has any business swinging at, and that’s him,” Freeland said.

Freeland is no slouch as a pitcher. He’s in his seventh season in MLB — all with the Rockies — and he has a career 4.29 ERA, which is not bad for a guy who pitches at Coors Field. For Ohtani to leave him in complete disbelief is pretty impressive.