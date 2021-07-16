 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, July 16, 2021

Rockies without four players, two coaches due to COVID issues

July 16, 2021
by Larry Brown

Colorado Rockies logo

The Colorado Rockies are having COVID-19 issues that is affecting their game on Friday night at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Rockies were planning to start Chi Chi Gonzalez on the mound. Instead, Antonio Senzatela is getting the ball. Yency Almonte, Jhoulys Chacin and Yonathan Daza also will not be active for the game.

In addition to the four players, manager Bud Black and first base coach Ron Gideon are unavailable due to contact tracing. Bench coach Mike Redmond will manage the team.

The Rockies are the second team to be affected by COVID in two days. The New York Yankees’ game scheduled for Thursday against the Boston Red Sox was postponed due to COVID issues.

As of April, the Rockies had one of the highest vaccination rates against COVID-19 among its players compared to all MLB teams.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus