Rockies without four players, two coaches due to COVID issues

The Colorado Rockies are having COVID-19 issues that is affecting their game on Friday night at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Rockies were planning to start Chi Chi Gonzalez on the mound. Instead, Antonio Senzatela is getting the ball. Yency Almonte, Jhoulys Chacin and Yonathan Daza also will not be active for the game.

The Rockies announced today that RHP Yency Almonte, RHP Jhoulys Chacín, OF Yonathan Daza and RHP Antonio Senzatela have been placed on the IL, per MLB’s COVID and contact tracing protocols. — Rockies Club Information (@RockiesClubInfo) July 16, 2021

In addition to the four players, manager Bud Black and first base coach Ron Gideon are unavailable due to contact tracing. Bench coach Mike Redmond will manage the team.

Additionally, the Rockies will be without Manager Bud Black and 1B Coach Ron Gideon per contact tracing protocols. For tonight’s game, Bench Coach Mike Redmond will assume managerial duties and Major League Data & Game Planning Coordinator Doug Bernier will serve as 1B Coach. — Rockies Club Information (@RockiesClubInfo) July 16, 2021

The Rockies are the second team to be affected by COVID in two days. The New York Yankees’ game scheduled for Thursday against the Boston Red Sox was postponed due to COVID issues.

As of April, the Rockies had one of the highest vaccination rates against COVID-19 among its players compared to all MLB teams.