Roger Clemens reveals his great DJ name

Roger Clemens is known as “Rocket” around baseball circles, but his family knows him by another nickname.

Clemens joined NESN in the TV booth during Wednesday’s game between the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers. Clemens was at his former team’s game so he could watch his son Kody’s team play.

During the telecast, the NESN announcers mentioned how Kody Clemens is a talented singer. That’s when Roger explained why that’s a requirement in their family.

“He has to in our family. We got a music room. My nickname by day — as you guys know — ‘Rocket.’ But I’m ‘DJ No Request’ at night,” Roger said.

He then explained his DJ nickname.

“I play what I want to play. I’ll hit your song eventually,” said Roger.

Clemens also thinks that unless you’re a professional singer, you’re not going to sound very good.

“Karaoke’s brutal. Even if you’re good at singing ‘Endless Love’ or ‘Purple Rain,’ it still sounds brutal.”

Clemens was known for his toughness and no-nonsense attitude on the mound. Is it any surprise he calls the shots in the karaoke room at home too? Not at all. At least he embraces the “DJ No Request” nickname.

Clemens, 59, pitched 24 seasons from 1984-2007. He won 354 career games, 7 Cy Young Awards, an AL MVP and two World Series.