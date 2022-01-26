Roger Clemens issues statement after being denied by Hall of Fame in last try

Roger Clemens issued a statement on Twitter Tuesday after learning he did not make the Hall of Fame in what was his final year of eligibility.

In his statement, the 7-time Cy Young winner downplayed the significance of the Hall of Fame.

“Hey y’all! I figured I’d give y’all a statement since it’s that time of the year again. My family and I put the HOF in the rear view mirror ten years ago. I didn’t play baseball to get into the HOF. I played to make a generational difference in the lives of my family. Then focus on winning championships while giving back to my community and the fans as well. It was my passion. I gave it all I had, the right way, for my family and for the fans who supported me. I am grateful for that support. I would like to thank those who took the time to look at the facts and vote for me. Hopefully everyone can now close this book and keep their eyes forward focusing on what is really important in life. All love!” Clemens wrote.

Clemens is saying that he long had come to terms with the likelihood that he wouldn’t make the Hall of Fame. Even if that’s the case, there’s no way that doesn’t sting him.

He and Barry Bonds, among others, were some of the best players in the history of the game. It’s hard not having them in the Hall when there are allegedly some other cheaters in there. It’s even harder when the man who was elected to the class of 2022, David Ortiz, has a reported past positive PED test on his record.

Clemens and the other players who failed to make it in their 10 years on the ballot will now be evaluated for induction by the Veterans Committee.

Photo: Jan 19, 2017; La Quinta, CA, USA; Former MLB pitcher Roger Clemens looks on at the second fairway during the first round of the CareerBuilder Challenge at La Quinta Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports