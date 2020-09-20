Ron Gardenhire says health issues the reason for retirement

Ron Gardenhire announced on Saturday his retirement from his role as manager of the Detroit Tigers. The 62-year-old was dealing with health issues that led to the decision.

Gardenhire hasn’t felt well since dealing with a stomach virus a few weeks ago. He also has experienced tremor in his hands.

Additionally, stress and stomach issues were problematic for Gardenhire.

Ron Gardenhire: ‘I know I have to take care of myself.’ Gardenhire, a cancer survivor, said the stress and stomach problems wore him down this year leading to the decision. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) September 19, 2020

Gardenhire apparently told Tigers general manager Al Avila Saturday that he was planning to retire at the end of the season. He ended up deciding to step down now.

“I’ve got grandbabies and kids and my wife. I’m going to step back and take care of myself,” Gardenhire said.

Lloyd McClendon will take over as the interim manager of the Tigers. McClendon, 61, has previously managed the Pirates and Mariners.

Gardenhire was a longtime manager for the Twins before being hired by Detroit in 2018. He had a .354 winning percentage with a rebuilding Detroit team. Gardenhire is a prostate cancer survivor.