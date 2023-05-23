Ronald Acuna Jr. pulled off great baserunning move against Dodgers

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. has established himself as an early season MVP candidate, and he offered another reason why on Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Acuna was on first base with nobody out in the bottom of the fifth inning when first baseman Matt Olson drew a walk. Acuna jogged down to second, but with time not called and the Dodgers infield not paying much attention, he didn’t stop and quickly sprinted to third.

Nobody was really paying attention to Acuna, particularly Los Angeles third baseman Max Muncy. That allowed the Braves outfielder to take the extra base with ease. It’s a gamble that only comes off if you play it perfectly, and Acuna did just that.

Acuna can do everything. In addition to his baserunning instincts, he has a great arm and is hitting .342 with 11 home runs. As loaded as the National League is, he will have a say in the MVP conversation if he keeps it up.