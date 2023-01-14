Ronald Acuña Jr gets engaged to girlfriend Maria Laborde

Ronald Acuña Jr.’s offseason just got a lot better.

Acuña proposed to his girlfriend Maria Laborde on Friday night, and she said yes. The proposal took place at a private event in front of their friends and family, many of whom shared the video on Instagram.

Here is one video of the proposal:

Acuña turned 25 last month. The Atlanta Braves outfielder won NL Rookie of the Year in 2018 and has made three All-Star teams.

Last season, he batted .266 with a .764 OPS in 119 games. He is signed through 2026 on an 8-year, $100 million deal.