Ronald Acuña Jr scores on incredible slide into home

Ronald Acuña Jr scored an insurance run for the Atlanta Braves in extra innings on Tuesday night, and he did so with one of the best slides into home plate that you will ever see.

With the Braves and Boston Red Sox tied 7-7 in the top of the 11th, Acuña and Michael Harris II scored on a single to left from third baseman Austin Riley to give Atlanta a 9-7 lead. Harris scored easily, but it looked like Acuña might be thrown out at home. If not for his incredible slide, he probably would have been.

Ronald Acuña with one of the best slides you will EVER see @Starting9 @Barstool_ATL pic.twitter.com/frp3ZrhMPz — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 10, 2022

Here’s another angle that shows how Acuña was just barely able to sneak his hand in:

The Braves went on to win 9-7. While they may not have needed that run from Acuña, his slide was still the highlight of the game.