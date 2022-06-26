Roy Oswalt had funny advice for Astros after combined no-hitter

The Houston Astros managed to repeat a rare feat in their franchise history Sunday by pitching a combined no-hitter against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. One of the pitchers involved in the original feat had some advice for the ones who did it now, though.

Roy Oswalt was the starting pitcher in the 2003 game that saw six Astros combine to no-hit the Yankees. He sent a text to Mark Berman of FOX 26 warning the Astros to make sure the Yankees properly congratulated them, as George Steinbrenner had 19 years ago.

Roy Oswalt,part of the @astros 6-pitcher combined no-hitter at Yankee Stadium in 2003,on the #Astros 3-pitcher combined no-hitter,in a text: “Congratulations! And tell them that (George)Steinbrenner sent us over champagne!Don’t let them get robbed (with) some 10 dollar champagne” — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) June 25, 2022

Not a bad gesture from Steinbrenner. We’ll see whether the message gets through to those currently running the Yankees, or whether it was even necessary.

The Yankees getting no-hit is rare, and particularly unexpected considering how potent they have been on offense all season. The feat definitely warrants some sort of celebration for Houston.