Houston Astros no-hit Yankees yet again

The New York Yankees being no-hit is a very rare occurence. Yet the Houston Astros have been able to do it to them twice.

Three Astros pitchers combined on a no-hitter of the Yankees Saturday in a 3-0 win over the Bronx Bombers at Yankee Stadium. Christian Javier started the game and went 7 innings, allowing just one walk while striking out 13. He was removed after throwing 115 pitches.

Hector Neris pitched a scoreless eighth inning and walked two but did not allow a hit. Ryan Pressly struck out two in a scoreless ninth to complete the no-hitter.

The final out from our 14th no-hitter in team history. pic.twitter.com/WKeU4f0Ikc — Houston Astros (@astros) June 25, 2022

The no-hitter was the 14th in Astros history. It also marked just the eighth time in team history that the Yankees were no-hit.

From 1908-1958, the Yankees were no-hit six times. Then they went 45 years before being no-hit again. In 2003, six Astros pitchers combined on a no-hitter of the Yankees. 19 years later, three Astros pitchers combined to no-hit the Yankees in the Bronx once again.

What’s especially surprising is that the no-hitter came against the best team in MLB. The Yankees have the best record at 52-20 and lead the league in runs scored and home runs. Yet they couldn’t even get a hit on Saturday.

Who saw this coming?