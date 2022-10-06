 Skip to main content
Royals announce 2 major organizational changes

October 5, 2022
by Darryn Albert
May 14, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny (22) before the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Royals wasted no time making sweeping changes after their season came to an end this week.

After Wednesday’s 2022 season finale against the Cleveland Guardians, the Royals announced that both manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred will not be returning for the 2023 campaign. This comes after Kansas City went a division-worst 65-97 this year, missing the playoffs for a seventh consecutive season.

Matheny, previously the manager of the St. Louis Cardinals, finishes with a record of 165-219 (.430) in three years in charge of the Royals. Meanwhile, Eldred, who had been on the job the last five seasons, oversaw a pitching staff that finished 2022 with a collective 4.70 ERA (fourth-worst in the league) and a 1.47 WHIP (dead last).

It is safe to say that Kansas City is completely cleaning house right now. Just a couple weeks ago, they also fired one of their longtime team cornerstones.

