Royce Lewis has fantastic quote about his repeated drug tests

Minnesota Twins shortstop Royce Lewis has been the target of a lot of random drug tests lately, prompting a pretty awesome quote.

Lewis apologized to reporters for being late to his availability after Friday’s 10-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox. He admitted he was pulled aside for drug testing, but confidently proclaimed nobody was going to find anything incriminating.

Royce Lewis apologized (as he always does) for making us wait a few minutes for his postgame interview and explained that it's because he keeps getting pulled aside for drug tests. "All they're going to find in these veins is ice cream, bro." — Do-Hyoung Park (@dohyoungpark) August 3, 2024

“All they’re going to find in these veins is ice cream, bro,” Lewis said.

Lewis’ numbers are certainly elite. He has 12 home runs on the season in just 31 games, but the power appears to be totally legitimate. The ice cream, apparently, is his secret sauce.

Lewis has had a lot of injuries that have limited him to 31 games on the season. When healthy, he can be a dynamic player. He has a great sense of humor too, clearly, so the Twins will be hoping they can keep him on the field.