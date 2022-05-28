Former All-Star catcher officially retires from MLB

Four-time All-Star catcher Russell Martin announced his retirement from baseball on Saturday.

Martin took to Instagram to post his farewell message after 14 big-league seasons. In the post, Martin wore the uniforms of the four teams he played for during his career: the Los Angeles Dodgers, Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays.

“After 14 years in the @mlb , I am officially retiring from professional baseball,” Martin wrote. “Timeless memories that I will cherish forever. I had the chance to play for great organizations such as the @dodgers @yankees @pittsburghpirates and @bluejays.

“I want to thank everyone that has played a part in my baseball journey. My parents , friend/agent @mlb_mattcolleran , business manager Stanley , my right hand man @ivan.naccarata , all the coaches throughout my amateur and professional career, the training staffs of every team, front office staffs, my teammates, clubhouse staffs, the fans that cheered me on and the ones that booed me, everyone who works hard to ensure fans have a great experience in and out of the stadiums, journalists, the list goes on…”

Martin also said that he plans to golf and spend more time with family in his post-playing career.

The 39-year-old Martin finished his career as one of the more underrated offensive catchers. He ranks No. 24 all-time in home runs (191), No. 20 in runs scored (803) and No. 13 in walks (792) at the position.

Martin’s best season came in 2007 with the Dodgers when he hit .293 with 19 home runs and 87 RBI in 151 games. He went on to win the only Silver Slugger and Gold Glove Awards of his career that year.

Martin last played in the majors in 2019 for the Dodgers. He hit .220 with six home runs and 20 RBI in 83 games.